Building Collapse in Owensboro Closes Ewing Road

A building at O.Z. Distillery in Owensboro collapsed overnight on Sunday.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says a building at the distillery partially collapsed sending barrels of bourbon and building material into the street.

The sheriff has closed Ewing Road in downtown Owensboro between 2nd Street and Yellowstone Drive. The roadway has been cleared, but Ewing remains closed.

The building that collapse was a rickhouse holding 4,000 barrels of aging bourbon.

44News Report Erran Huber says the smell of alcohol is very strong when the wind is blowing.

Master Distiller Jacob Call says they are still working to determine what caused the partial collapse, however, he says weather may have played a factor.

Call tells 44News the rickhouse was built 1967 and has suffered damage before; most recently when the roof was torn off during Hurricane Ike.

According to Call, the distillery will be able to save many of the barrels of bourbon.

The road will likely be closed for several weeks.

