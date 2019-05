Nearly 300 feathered friends have made their way to Evansville and the zoo is hoping you flock to meet them one-on-one.

Today is the grand opening of the new “Budgie Walkabout” at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Gardens.

Visitors can see the Australian parrots, and feed them with a specially coated stick for $2.

The experience will be open beginning at 10 AM on May 17.

Comments

comments