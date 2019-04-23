Budget Includes More Money for Indiana Schools

Hundreds of millions of dollars in new money will be coming to Indiana schools. That’s according to the newest version of the state budget.

Top republican leaders are calling the decision historic, with a focus on funding for public schools. About 30 minutes after publishing the two-year budget, Gov. Eric Holcomb and republican leaders touched on the key education points of the budget including more than $700 million in new money for schools.

It’ll mean a 2.5 percent increase in funding next year followed by another 2.5 percent increase in 2022. Democrats say they wanted to go higher, but many republicans argue it’s a step in the right direction.

“We have proven this this session, we have listened to our constituents, we have set responsible goals… … sometimes meeting every single day,” said Gov. Holcomb.

The governor and legislative leaders were flanked by representatives from several schools, but state schools superintendent Linda McCormick was not there and neither were representatives from the state teachers association.

Both have been very vocal about the need for more money for teachers, something that’s not in this budget.

It will likely be brought to the House for a vote on Wednesday, and that could be the last day of the legislative session.

