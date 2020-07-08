Brutal Heat and Humidity Wednesday; Afternoon Rain Chances Continue

Today, we are expected to hit our seventh straight day of 90° temperatures across the Tri-State; heat indices are expected to soar into the triple digits this afternoon. We dipped down to 73° this morning, but temperatures quickly jumped into the 80s before 9 o’clock. With high pressure still in control, we’ll continue the stretch of hot and humid conditions across the Tri-State. We’re expected to reach a high of 93° today, with heat index values around 100. With the heat and humidity, a few shower and thunderstorm chances could pop up this afternoon.

The summer-like trend will continue well into tomorrow and Friday. However, Friday could be the big break we’re all looking for. A cold front is expected to move its way into the Tri-State, bringing us some healthy rain chances. It could put a damper on the heat and humidity. We may even dip back down into the 80s for the weekend!

