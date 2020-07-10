Bru Burger Closes Temporarily After Two Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

A popular Evansville burger joint is temporarily closing after two employees there tested positive for COVID-19.

Bru Burger posted on Facebook Thursday that it would temporarily be closing its doors after two of its team members tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the post by Bru Burger, the employees who tested positive haven’t been inside the building since June 28.

The post goes on to say that the remainder of Bru Burger’s staff has been tested and is currently waiting on results to come back. The company said the temporary closure allows the elimination of contact with guests while test results are awaited.

A full cleaning and sanitization of the restaurant will also be performed in the meantime.

Bru Burger joins the ever-growing list of Evansville establishments that have shut down due to positive COVID-19 tests, including Sauced, Peephole Bar & Grill, and the West Side Azzip Pizza.

