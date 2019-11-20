Brownsburg Father Dies After Falling From Cruise Ship Balcony

An Indiana family is mourning the loss of their family member after he fell to his death from a cruise ship balcony.

Father Brian Rice and his wife Diane Rice were returning from a six-night Caribbean cruise on the Carnival Horizon ship when he fell from a balcony onto a deck on November 15.

Rice’s death was caused by a blunt force injury and ruled it as accidental, but the police investigation is ongoing. At this time, it’s unlcear how Rice fell.

His body is still in Miami pending funeral arrangements. A GoFundMe account was created to help with funeral expenses.

