Brown County State Park, Lodge Closed Due to Water Issues

Due to water issues, Brown County State Park and Abe Martin Lodge will be closed through June 20th. The decision to close the park is due to excessive amounts of sediments from heavy rainfall over the last several days coming into the system to allow the production of potable water.

With additional heavy rainfall predicted, closure beyond Thursday is still a day by day decision.

Staff members are working in partnership with DNR’s Division of Engineering, consultants and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to ensure that when the park reopens there are safe drinking water and water for all needed uses across the park.

