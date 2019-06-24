Brown County SP Will Remain Closed Until Wednesday

At Brown County State Park, the campgrounds, cabins and Abe Martin Lodge will remain closed until Wednesday, June 26th.

The park will continue with daily activities and services only on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 25th-26th.

Abe Martin Lodge remains closed, and the pools and drinking fountains remain closed.

The nature center and park office remain open, but restrooms in those buildings are closed.

Park staff, working together with DNR’s Division of Engineering, are making daily progress in removing the excess sediment from Ogle Lake.

