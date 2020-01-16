Brown Bag Series Returns Next Week!

The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana’s popular free performing arts series, Brown Bag, returns this month.

The first four performances feature a unique crop of local musicians, including Larry Miller, The Shade Tree Players, Art the Dude, Monte Skelton, Gina Moore and Bob Green.

Brown Bag is a lunchtime series that encourages patrons to bring their food and enjoy free performances in the Arts Council’s Bower Suhrheinrich Foundation Gallery. Brown Bag performancesare scheduled for every Wednesday at noon from Jan. 22 to April 29.

Entry is free, but seating is limited.

Brown Bag is made possible by the support of Schultheis Insurance.

Brown Bag Schedule:

Larry Miller

Larry will perform selections of old German, Italian, French pop music and some American swing on accordion.

Noon Wednesday, Jan. 22

The Shade Tree Players

The group will perform various mountain, folk and gospel songs. The instruments played include the washtub base, dulcimer, washboard, ukulele, jaw harp, mandolin, guitar, and more.

Noon Wednesday, Jan. 29

Art the Dude

Art will perform various covers and original tunes on guitar and harmonica, as well way as play old 78 records.

Noon Wednesday, Feb. 5

Monte Skelton, Gina Moore and Bob Green

The group of local powerhouse players will celebrate Valentines Day during their performance.

Noon Wednesday, Feb. 12

