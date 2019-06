Crews will be closing several roads in Evansville for pipe installation and ditching.

Starting June 20th, Bromm Road will be closed from Orchard Road and Zinn Lane to all traffic except emergency vehicles.

Roadways are expected to reopen at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Should you have any questions please contact Tim Aldridge at the Vanderburgh County Highway Department at 812-435-5777.

