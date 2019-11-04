Broadway Ave Closure for Sewer Project

Part of Broadway Avenue on Evansville’s west side will be closed as crews start work on a sewer project.

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says starting Monday, 11/4, Broadway Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Schutte Road and South Red Bank Road.

The closure is the start of the Broadway Avenue Water Main Replacement Project. The work includes the replacement of over 11,000 feet of water main pipe, new valves, and work to 26 fire hydrants.

It is not clear when work will wrap up. The area remains open to local traffic only.

