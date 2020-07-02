Brittlebank Pool Set to Reopen Friday Following Temporary Closure

Brittlebank Pool is now set to reopen on Friday, July 3, at 11:00 a.m., following its temporary closure after an employee of the pool tested positive for COVID-19 on June 24.

After an investigation was conducted, the Posey County Health Department determined that those who were at the pool while the employee was working were at low risk of contracting the virus.

The Mt. Vernon Parks and Rec Department said that all employees identified as potential close contacts of the person who was infected were tested for the virus, and all tested negative.

The Mt. Vernon Parks and Rec Department went on to say that due to the amount of time the pool was shut down, there’s no longer a risk of anyone contracting the virus within the facility.

A full day of cleaning and sanitizing is being performed on Thursday, the day before the pool is scheduled to reopen. Routine cleaning and sanitizing procedures are said to continue after that.

After Brittlebank Pool does reopen, a 75-guest capacity limit will be in place.



Original Story: Employee at Brittlebank Pool Test Positive for COVID-19

