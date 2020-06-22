A Brief Respite, Oppressive Heat/Humidity Returning

Following a damp start to the work week, drier weather is expected to settle in across the Tri-State for the next 72 hours or so. While it’s possible that our passing cold front early tomorrow morning may trigger a few additional rain showers east of Evansville, Tuesday looks as though it’ll be a primarily dry day. After kicking off the morning with temperatures around 70° area wide, the passing cold front will shift our winds toward the northwest, ushering in gradually clearer skies and in turn, keeping temperatures from climbing too high; we’ll only peak at 83° Tuesday.

The northwesterly winds are excepted to stick around for our midweek, keeping afternoon highs between 5° and 6° cooler-than-average on Wednesday. Higher pressure filling the void left by the passing cold front mentioned above will maintain the clearer and more comfortable conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon; unfortunately, it’s expected to have the opposite effect on the region once it settles in over the southeastern U.S. late this week.

From 82° on Wednesday, the mercury will jump to 86° Thursday – a returning southerly wind flow will drive the high temperature to 89° on Friday and it’s possible that we may even see temperatures in the low 90s by Saturday afternoon. In addition to the heat, those southerly winds are expected to carry gulf moisture northward into the Tri-State as well. As temperatures during the weekend ahead and start to the next work week top out between 88° and 91°, the palpably humidity plaguing the Ohio Valley may make it feel as hot as 93° to 98° at times!

Enjoy the cool weather while it lasts!

Comments

comments