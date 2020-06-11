BRIDGE Hosting ‘Moment to Movement’ Event in Honor of George Floyd

Building Respect and Integrity in Diverse Great Evansville is inviting community members to partake in the ‘Moment to Movement’ in honor of George Floyd, the unarmed Black man killed while in Minneapolis police custody.

The event will be held at the C.K. Newsome Center at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 25–the one-month anniversary of Floyd’s death.

Attendees are asked to bring a face mask and a small pillow if they wish to join in kneeling at one point.

The event will begin with music and include time for reflection, brief speeches, and a call to action–30 to 40 minutes in total.

Related content:

Comments

comments