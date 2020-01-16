Brett Young the CHAPTERS TOUR Is Coming Through Evansville

Have you been waiting for multi-platinum country star Brett Young to come to town?

Stop waiting…and snag a ticket…THE CHAPTERS TOUR is off to an explosive start, and will roll in to Evansville February 6!

Just weeks after announcement and initial ticket on-sales, multi-PLATINUM performer Brett Young’s headlining THE CHAPTERS TOUR is off to an explosive start. Young, ‘who already has incredible live feats under his belt’ (Billboard), notched immediate overwhelming fan demand across North America, with several cities seeing additional shows and/or seats added, while many dates have quickly sold-out.

Featuring special guest Matt Ferranti, THE CHAPTERS TOUR will be at Old National Events Plaza, with tickets available at Ticketmaster and BrettYoungMusic.com.

Following ‘an incredible 2019’ (E! News), THE CHAPTERS TOUR, set to be ‘personal and reflective’ (Taste of Country), celebrates and integrates milestones from every corner of Young’s storied journey. His ‘fastball of a current single’ (Sounds Like Nashville) ‘Catch’ continues its fast climb at Country radio, currently inside the Top 25.

Watch Brett Young – Chapters (The Acoustic Sessions) ft. Gavin DeGraw here.

