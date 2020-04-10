Brescia University, KWC Offers First Responders Campus Housing

Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College are joining forces and opening to their campus to first responders and medical staff.

The goal of the partnership, according to a press release, is to provide individuals a place to go so they lower the risk of possibly transmitting COVID-19 to friends and family.

Applicants must be symptom-free of COVID-19 for 14 days and not tested positive for the virus.

Individuals who have tested positive for the virus while living on either campus will be asked to leave. Housing accommodations will be coordinated with the Daviess County Emergency Management.

Applicants must complete a brief online application.

Brescia and KWC will begin reviewing and processing applications on Monday, April 13.

