Brescia University Employees to Return to Campus May 18

Brescia University officials announced Friday the university will reopen in three phases.

Phase one begins with employees returning to campus at a limited capacity starting May 18. They say employees are still able to work from home and are strongly encouraged to still conduct academic and business meetings using a virtual platform.

Phase two will focus on getting the university back to being fully operational. Phase three will primarily focus on preparation to ensure the safety of returning students.

Officials say Brescia University has been following all policies set in place by Governor Andy Beshear.

In adhering to the Governor’s policies, commencement was held virtually on May 3rd, with plans to have an in-person commencement in December

Click here for the latest coronavirus data at BU.

