BREAKING Update: Police Arrest Barricaded Suspect

Around 3 p.m. Dec. 19, Evansville police officers attempted to pull over a man for a routine traffic stop on First Avenue.

Instead of stopping for the officers, the man drove his vehicle into an alley on the 1100 block of Fountain Avenue in an attempt to outrun the police.

The man ran into a Fountain Avenue home, barricading the door from the inside after entering.

Lieutenant Monty Guenin commented saying, “We identified the subject to be Jeffrey Currie who had a felony warrant for his arrest. We had to call SWAT out to execute that search warrant. After trying to talk Mr. Currie out of the house we had to deploy other tactics to get him out of the house.”

Officers shot tear gas into the house, leaving Currie hanging out of the window gasping for air.

An ambulance was on standby to help Currie before police took him to the Vanderburgh County Detention Center.

Currie is facing a number of charges including resisting arrest and fleeing from police.

Related content:

Comments

comments