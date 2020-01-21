BREAKING: Train Hits Car Near Ohio St. and Wabash Ave.

Evansville police are investigating an accident near Ohio St. and Wabash Ave. where a train crashed into a car.

Authorities say that at least four people were inside the vehicle that was hit, but no one was injured.

Officers are unsure of exactly how many people were occupying the vehicle. All occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot, and only the driver of the vehicle was caught and taken into custody. Three to four passengers were able to flee from the scene.

At this time we’re working to learn whether any charges are pending.

