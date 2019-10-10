UPDATE: Third Vaping-Related Death Reported in Indiana

UPDATE: The Indiana Department of Public Health is reporting two more people have died due to vaping-related illnesses.

This brings the total number of deaths in Indiana to three since Sept. 6th.

Due to privacy laws, additional details about the patient will not be released.

Health officials in Tippecanoe County, Indiana are reporting the second confirmed vaping-related death in the state.

This is the 26th vaping-related death confirmed in 21 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cases of vaping-related lung injuries have been reported in 49 states, as of October 10.

All patients have reported a history of using e-cigarette, or vaping products and most of the patients admitted to using vaping products containing THC, that gives marijuana users a “high”.

The CDC says people should consider refraining from vaping, especially with products including THC.

