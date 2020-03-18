BREAKING: OPD Detectives Investigate After Body Found in Ohio River

Detectives with the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) are investigating after a deceased adult was located in the Ohio River.

On March 18 just before 6:30 p.m., OPD along with the Owensboro Fire Department (OFD) and AMR Emergency Medical Services responded to the Owensboro Riverport, after employees reported observing what was believed to be a body in the Ohio River.

Through the use of an OFD boat, officers and firefighters located a deceased adult in the river.

The incident is currently under investigation by OPD Detectives and the Daviess County Coroner’s Office.

No further details have been released at this time.

Stay with 44News on-air and online as we update this developing story.

