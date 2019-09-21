BREAKING: Juvenile Injured in ATV Crash

Posey County Dispatch says a juvenile has hit a tree head on while on an ATV in Wadesville.

Sheriff Tom Latham tells 44News the 13-year-old victim has been airlifted to a hospital, the extent of his injuries are not yet known. He says the Department of Natural Resources will be taking over the investigation.

Authorities say the call came in shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday. Fire, EMS and a medical helicopter have been called to the scene on North Krietenstein Road.

