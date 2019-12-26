BREAKING: House Fire in Henderson County

Breaking news out of Henderson County as a house has caught fire.

Henderson authorities say that Kyndra Scott told them she was using fire to get rid of mold in the home’s insulation.

According to police, Scott facetimed her boyfriend during the incident.

Authorities reported that the back bedroom of the home was damaged, but say that no one else was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Scott had two warrants out for her arrest and was taken into custody by deputies.

In addition, Scott is now facing arson charges.

