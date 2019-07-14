Breaking the Cycle of Violence in Owensboro

It’s been a record year of violence in one Tri-State community, and people say they’re taking a few measures to address the problem, speaking out about the causes and solutions.

Concerned community members are rallying this weekend to end the crime impacting the quiet Kentucky community. They shared their stories, hoping to keep them from becoming a similar chapter in another’s book.

Tales from the streets, from those walking them–

“I’ve done about ten years of my life in jail or prison,” explained Dee Johnson.

–and those defending them.

“I glanced over and I looked at these signs,” pointed Detective Hunter Hinton with Owensboro Police. “He was murdered. I knew him personally. Then you got DeVonte. That one is tough for me.”

Concerned community members are hoping to end the cycle.

“Neither one of my parents were in jail. That wasn’t a case for me there. But now my son’s in prison. That’s part of the cycle we have to go through,” Johnson continued.

They addressed what they see as growing issues in their community.

“Growing up with different people who face different obstacles, I know there’s more to life than what’s thrown at you. I just know there’s more to life and what I can accomplish,” recounted speaker J’Nayah Hall.

Those talking aimed their messages for all ages.

“I got pregnant with my son my second year of college,” she recalled. “Despite what happened to me I’m still doing good and I’m on track to graduate next May.”

They focused not only on the fractures in society.

“Provide the opportunites and its up to us to wake up every day and be ready for a change,” said speaker Alazia Baker on gun violence. “Because if not we’re just gonna continue the cycle.”

But messages of hope–

“Sometimes that support can be the difference in someone going out and doing something they’re not supposed to be,” Brionna Greer, the event’s organizer rallied. “We need to come together as the village we say we’re going to be. We can’t keep going to jail, we can’t keep getting killed.”

–that the cycle of can be one of change and progress.

The first half of 2019, Daviess County saw double the murders alone compared to all of last year.

It s the hope of the forum to keep that and other numbers of crimes from growing.

Comments

comments