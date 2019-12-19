BREAKING: Bond Lowered in Double Murder Case

Bond has been lowered from $2.5 million to $75,000 for a teen charged in connection to a double murder over the summer.

Chase Simmons is being held in connection to the deaths of Amarius Winstead and Jasper Brown.

Police say Simmons opened fire at a house party back in June in Whitesville, killing both men.

Simmons was a minor at the time of the alleged crime, but his case was moved to adult court back in October after he turned 18.

Simmons next court date is set for Jan. 30.

