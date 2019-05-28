The last several decades have seen a significant rise in the number of women gaining access to political institutions in the United States.

And Natalie Rascher (candidate Evansville City Council 2nd Ward) says we need a discussion on the importance of women running for elected office.

Breakfast with a side of female empowerment, that’s a double win!

The Women in Politics Breakfast is this Saturday at the Old Post Office.

Enjoy a delicious breakfast, in a beautiful setting while participating in the panel discussion with special guests State Rep. Wendy McNamara, State Senator Vanetta Becker and guest of honor Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch.

Tickets are available online and are $50 per person.

