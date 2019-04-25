Breakfast Is Gonna Be a Blast!

April 25th, 2019 44News This Morning, Entertainment

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day…sprinkle in some fun and add a good cause, and you’ve got the best breakfast ever!

Amanda is here to give us the details…

You seriously don’t want to miss this silent auction!! Handmade crafts, kids toys/crafts, night away at Double Tree, it just keeps coming in!

Borrowed Hearts’ Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction is this Saturday from 7 to noon at Christian Fellowship Church in Evansville.


Enjoy a delicious breakfast, bid on valuable silent auction items and take advantage of multiple exciting opportunities for kids and families to share.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for children and $25 for families.

