Branchville Correctional Facility Reports Second Case of COVID-19; Pike Co. Confirms 1 Case

Perry County

A second inmate at the Branchville Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, reports the Perry County Health Department. That brings the number of positive cases to four in Perry County.

The patient is in self-isolation at the facility.

PCHD says it is working with the Branchville Correctional Facility and local officials to ensure the contacts of the patient are identified and monitored.

Pike County

In Pike County, the number of positive coronavirus cases still stands at one.

According to the Pike County Health Department, the second positive case was mistakenly reported by the Indiana State Department of Health.

The health department says it is working with ISDH to get the data corrected on the map.

