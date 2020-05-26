Bracing for a Surge of COVID-19 Cases

As stores, restaurants, churches, and gyms open their doors excitement is setting in but so is fear.

“It kind of makes me nervous,” says community member Cameron Davis.

“I feel like things will probably get better and then get worse again,” says PJ Rice. Community members are dreading another deadly wave of COVID-19 hitting the Tri-State. “Hopefully by that time we will have developed a vaccine or some other form of treatment.”

Health officials aren’t just watching the number of COVID-19 cases, they are keeping a close eye on what rate these cases are coming in as well as how many people are being hospitalized.

“We may have to go back to some of our more severe social distancing guidelines if we have a second wave,” says Dr. Gina Huhnke, Medical Director for Deaconess Health System’s Emergency Department and Medical Affairs.

Indiana is entering the third stage of the governor’s plan, as the COVID-19 surge dies down across the Hoosier state. Health experts across the nation are warning everyone of a resurgence in cases, the River City is no exception.

“We anticipate that more and more people get out that there may be some breach in social distancing resulting in asymptomatic persons actually spreading cases in our community,” says Dr. Huhnke. The biggest concern is for our most vulnerable population. “If your immune system is compromised or at risk please don’t go out into the public unless you have to.”

The best thing we can do it keep practicing good hygiene, wear masks when we can’t stay six feet apart, and decrease the number of people we are around.

Comments

comments