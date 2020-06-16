Boys and Girls Club of Evansville Reopens With Safety Guidelines in Place

Summer activities are now back on track at the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville.

The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville has implemented reopening guidelines in an effort to keep everyone safe as activities resume.

While operations were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the club had been offering virtual programming – but as of Monday, kids were back in the building for small group activities.

The club’s executive director says the kids are happy to be back.

“Interaction. It’s so important for these kids for social development, to be together, learn together. Learn the proper way to talk to people.”

Summer programming sign up is limited and will run through August 4.

To see the full list of guidelines laid out by the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville for its reopening, click here.

You can find more information on how to sign up for summer programming at the club on the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville website.

