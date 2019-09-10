Boyd Group Acquires Lefler Collision & Glass in Four Locations

The Boyd Group Inc. has bought a multi-store repair center in Indiana and Kentucky. The Canadian-based group announced Tuesday they acquired Lefler Collision & Glass in four locations.

Currently, there are two repair centers in Evansville, one in Newburgh, IN, and one in Henderson, KY.

President and COO of Boyd Group Tim O’Day says, “These acquisitions bolster our brand in this area and help bridge the gap between our locations in Louisville and Nashville. We are eager to deliver the high-quality service that these customers and our insurance partners have come to expect in this area.”

The company says they are continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S.

