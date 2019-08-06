Boy Scouts of America Facing Several Lawsuits

The Boy Scouts of America is facing a new lawsuit over allegations it covered up hundreds of cases of sexual assaults.

A group known as “Abused in Scouting” filed a lawsuit, alleging the Boy Scouts of America covered up sexual predators in its ranks. Lawyers for the group say they’ve identified about 800 victims of abuse and they believe there are still more.

“The kind of numbers that we’re talking about now dwarf what we’ve seen in the Catholic church cases,” said Tim Kosnoff, one of the lawyers representing the alleged victims.

The Boy Scouts of America says it has taken information from the “Abused in Scouting” group and turned over about 120 reports to local law enforcement agencies.

In a statement to CBS News, the Scouts said “We recognize that there were instances in our organization’s history when cases were not addressed or handled in a manner consistent with our commitment to protect scouts, the values of our organization and the procedures we have in place today.”

The Boy Scouts also established a 24-hour helpline to receive reports of known or suspected abuse or behavior. They can be reached at 844-726-8871.

