Box Truck Stolen From Easterseals Posey County Location

According to an Easterseals official, a 24-foot box truck has been stolen from Easterseals Rehabilitation Center Posey County.

The stolen truck is an essential part of the Easterseals program that provides employment services for individuals with disabilities.

Easterseals Posey County Vice President Chris Imes discovered the theft of the vehicle on May 4.

According to Easterseals, the theft wasn’t obvious at first, because the thieves left behind an almost-identical truck that was previously stolen from Philpot, Kentucky.

Security footage from a nearby business revealed the culprits making the switch and driving away with the Easterseals vehicle on Saturday, May 2, at 11:51 a.m.

The missing truck is a white 2012 International 4300 24-foot box truck, with unique features to meet Easterseals’ program needs, including double swing rear doors and “landing legs” to facilitate loading and unloading.

The truck stolen from Easterseals Posey County (1/4) | The truck stolen from Easterseals Posey County (2/4) | The truck stolen from Easterseals Posey County (3/4) | The truck stolen from Easterseals Posey County (4/4) |

Fortunately, there was no cargo on board the truck, which was locked at the time of the crime.

Easterseals Posey County provides employment services for adults with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities.

“We provide a safe and caring environment for our clients to come and earn a paycheck and learn new life skills,” said Vice President Imes. “Some of the work we do includes recycling plastic, recycling large cardboard shipping containers, small assembly and packaging, and paper shredding.”

Due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions and in consideration of the health and wellbeing of its clients with disabilities, the Easterseals Posey County location is expected to remain closed until June or July.

Now, there are doubts about how the program will be able to serve those individuals when the time comes.

“We use this truck on a daily basis, picking up work from customers and delivering completed jobs,” Imes said. “Without this type of vehicle, we will not be able to provide work for our clients each day.”

The Posey County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the theft of the vehicle.

Anyone who may spot the truck is asked to report any information to Posey County Dispatch at 812-838-1320, or to their local law enforcement agency.

Comments

comments