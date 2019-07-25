Box Top for Education Goes Digital

Drop your scissors and grab your smartphone Box Tops for Education are going digital.

The program helps raise money for schools, but now instead of clipping those little labels off of participating products all you have to do is scan your receipt to earn $.10 per participating product.

Money from the price of those products will go right into your school’s account in real-time.

The program started 23 years ago and has helped raise more than 913-million dollars for 70,000 schools around the country.

The new app is available via iTunes App Store and Google Play.

