Bougie on a Broke Budget: May the 4th Party Ideas

May the 4th is this weekend, and that means it’s Star Wars party time!

However, there’s no need to worry if you haven’t already planned a big, extravagant party complete with your dog in a Tauntaun costume greeting your guests.

Kira is here with some super easy ways to pull off an amazing May the 4th Star Wars party with just a couple hours notice, and very little money.

She says, “start at the start”, that means the main table.

You can find simple things to decorate it, like glow-in-the-dark stars at any dollar store.





Labels are a nice touch, and you can make “punny” ones for free using an online label generator.

Take punny to the next level with the snacks.

And every party needs a themed cocktail.

The force is strong with these party ideas…

Jazz up the cheese and crackers by building some edible TIE fighters, create some pretzel sabers to keep the Sith away, and get creative with some 7 Leia Dip.

Don’t forget the drinks, anything is cool when you put a Death Star cube in it.

And remember, you an always ask your friends to borrow some of their star wars memorabilia to liven up the party decor.

Have fun, you will…

