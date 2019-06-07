Bougie on a Broke Budget: Bring the BBQ to Dad!

It’s almost Fathers’ Day, and if you’re at a loss as to what to get Dad, our resident downtowner Kira Irons says it’s easy…bring the party to him!

Most dads like to cook, when it involves using the grill, but your gift is saving him the prep work, and spending time with him…especially considering that now that you’re an adult, your time is precious.

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, but Dads love to be in charge of the grill too, so what better gift could you give than that of your time and a pre-prepped barbecue?

This is an awesome idea!

