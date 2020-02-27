Bosse High School Student Shot; EPD Investigates as Random Act

Late on Wednesday night, a Bosse High School student was shot.

Evansville police say that they still do not have a suspect in this shooting.

Detectives say the shooting occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, in the 3700 block of Washington Avenue.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Michael Longway – a student at Bosse High School. Longway was found with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Covert Avenue and Green River Road.

“According to our victim, at this point it’s random. Now, something might present itself later, but from what we have right now that’s the way we’re looking at it,” Sergeant Nick Winsett of the Evansville Police Department said.

Police say the highschooler showed up at St. Vincent’s emergency room with non-life threatening injuries after his friends drove him there.

According to court records, numerous students were named as witnesses in police reports.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7896.

