Bosse Field to Host #CureFA Baseball Game Between USI and Notre Dame

Fans of baseball, listen up:

Historic Bosse Field will serve as the host venue for the second annual #CureFA exhibition baseball game between the University of Southern Indiana and the University of Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct.19!

First pitch between the two programs is at 2 p.m. as the exhibition game will benefit the fight against Friedreich’s Ataxia (FA).

Friedreich’s Ataxia is a degenerative neuro-muscular disorder that affects one in 50,000 people in the United States.

Most individuals have onset of symptoms of FA between the ages of 5 and 18 years but can occur anytime during adulthood. The Friedreich’s’s Ataxia Research Alliance is supporting research that will improve the quality and length of life for those diagnosed with FA and will lead to treatments that eliminate its symptoms. More information about FA can be found at CureFA.org.

Tickets for the exhibition game from Bosse Field are available now and are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the following locations: the USI Athletics Office, Notre Dame Baseball Office, Southern Indiana Athletic Conference (SIAC)Baseball Programs, and all Banterra Bank Evansville/Newburgh locations. Fans also can purchase tickets online at curefa.org/USIBaseball.

Bosse Field concessions will be open for the exhibition game October 19.

You can see more here.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments