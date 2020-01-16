Borrow a Family Pass to Mesker Park Zoo and More!

The Evansville-Vanderburgh public library always has something exciting going on and today is no different…

BUT, before we get in to the thrilling news, let’s talk about some of the upcoming events at EVPL:





January 16:

Poetry Open Mic

Moms’ Night Out

January 23rd: After-School Yoga

February 8:

Meet Your Legislators

2nd Saturday Stories

February 11: True Crime on Tap (Myriad Brewing Co.)

Our library has made new partnerships — which means something very cool for all of us with library cards…

Make sure that if you don’t have your library card, that you get one!

Along with all of the unique events that EVPL hosts, they now allow you to “borrow” passes to the Evansville Museum, Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve, and the Indiana State Museum…this means that you can enjoy these beautiful destinations without breaking your wallet, thanks to the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library.

If you have future plans to attend one of these locations, EVPL recommends that you place a “hold” on the dates that you want NOW.

