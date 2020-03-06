Boots, Bulls and Country Music Coming in May!

When was the last time you caught a legit rodeo?!

One has just been announced and promises to be a day you won’t soon forget.

Peoples National Bank proudly presents Boots, Bulls and Country Music! At the White County Fairgrounds in Carmi, IL on May 30. This event will kick off at 4pm with the Rafter 7P Production Rodeo which is presented by Wabash General Hospital. Following the Rodeo will be a concert Presented by Rice Motor Company with Headliner Jason Michael Carroll. Proceeds from this event will go to benefit the Guardian Center. The Guardian Center is a not-for-profit child advocacy center providing confidential services to children and families affected by sexual and severe physical abuse in Edwards, Crawford, Gallatin, Lawrence, Richland, Saline, Wabash, and White Counties.

All tickets to this event are $15.00 dollars and children 12 and under get in free with an adult.

This isn’t an event you want to miss, as it gives you a chance to get out and have a good time while supporting children in our Tri-state.

