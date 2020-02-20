Boonville Woman Sentenced for Fatal DUI Crash

A Boonville woman who pleaded guilty to killing a man while driving drunk back in November 2018 received her sentencing Thursday.

Debbie Hart appeared in Warrick County Superior Court where she was sentenced to six years for killing Timothy Hemming.

According to court records, Hart was arrested after she turned into the path of Hemming’s motorcycle, killing him.

Hart was twice the legal limit at the time of the accident.

She entered the plea agreement last month and it was accepted Thursday.

