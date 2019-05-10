Boonville Natural Gas Consumers Asked to Comment on New Rates

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor is inviting consumers to comment on the Boonville Natural Gas Corp. request for new rates and charges.

The OUCC is set to file testimony before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission on June 28th. In addition to its legal and technical review, the OUCC is inviting written consumer comments through June 21st.

Boonville Natural Gas Corp. is a privately owned utility providing natural gas service to approximately 4,900 customers in Warrick County.

The utility’s current base rates were approved in 2012 and decreased in 2018 due to federal income tax reductions.

The utility is seeking the changes due to higher operating and maintenance costs

Should the request go through, it would raise its annual non-gas-cost operating revenues by nearly $357,000. The impact on a customer’s bill would vary based on usage; when annual costs are averaged out over the year, a monthly residential bill would rise by approximately 10 percent according to the utility’s filings. Within the customer’s bill, the utility’s request would increase the flat, monthly residential customer charge from $12 to $14.

Individuals who wish to submit written comments for the case record can do so by going to the OUCC’s website.

