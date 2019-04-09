Boonville Man Behind Bars for Alleged Sexual Relationship With Minor

Kentucky State Police arrested an Indiana man Tuesday night on charges he had a sexual relation with a minor

58-year-old Nelson Stepro of Boonville is facing several charges including incest with the victim under 12 years of age or serious physical injury, sexual abuse in the first degree with the victim under the age of 12 and sodomy in the first degree.

The offenses allegedly occurred in July 2018. Stepro was arrested by Hancock County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop.

Stepro is being held by the Breckinridge County Detention Center.