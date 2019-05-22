Boom Squad to Host May Traveling City Hall Meeting

May 22nd, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

Boom Squad, Inc. will host the upcoming Traveling City Hall meeting.

The meeting is set for Wednesday, May 29th in Evansville at its headquarters at 800 S. Evans Ave.

The meeting will feature a Summer Grill presented by “E is for Everyone” and the Evansville Parks and Recreation Department.

