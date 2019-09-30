Bond Set at $500K for Man Arrested in Oakley Street Shooting

An Evansville man facing multiple battery charges appeared before a judge Monday afternoon.

The judge formally charged 18-year-old Dylan Ellison with attempted murder and raised his bond to $500,000. The court also entered a preliminary plea of not guilty.

According to the police affidavit, officers were dispatched to Oakley Street for a shooting. During a police interview, Ellison says he was protecting his family when the shooting happened claiming the victim lunged towards him.

According to Ellison, that’s when he closed his eyes and started shooting.

Ellison will be back in court on October 14th at 10 a.m.

