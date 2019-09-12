Bond Set at $5,000 for Woman Accused of Stealing Money From Grieving Family

The woman arrested for defrauding the Dill family made her court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Caroline Rich, 40, is accused of defrauding the parents of Oliver Dill out of $ 18,273.01.

An investigation launched by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office revealed the Dill family paid Rich $19,273 for the plots and headstones.

Rich even admitted to keeping all but $1,000 which she gave to the funeral home. She told investigators she intended to help the family but refused to say anything else.

During her court appearance, the judge set her bond at $5,000. She is currently being held in Vanderburgh County Jail.

She is to return to court for her initial hearing on September 17th at 1 p.m.

