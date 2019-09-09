Bond Set at $200,000 for Attempted Rape Suspect

An Evansville man arrested for attempted rape made his court appearance Monday afternoon.

Charles Paraham stood before a judge in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court for his initial hearing. He was formally charged with attempted rape, armed robbery, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and criminal confinement.

First reported last week, Evansville police were dispatched to Garvin Park for a welfare check.

The victim told officers Paraham had coerced her into a wooded area of the park and then propositioned her for sex. The victim refused and that’s when Paraham assaulted her, held her against her will and threatened her with a knife.

The victim was able to escape Paraham’s control by pushing him into the lake. Officers arrested Paraham and lodged him into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

During his court appearance, Paraham’s bond was set at $200,000. 44News is told if Paraham is released he will be on home detention.

He will be back in court on October 21st at 9 a.m.

