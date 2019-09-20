Bond Set at $15K for Former Teacher Arrested on Attempted Child Seduction Charges

A former Princeton Community High School teacher arrested on charges of attempted child seduction faced a judge Friday afternoon.

Gary Kinswa, 44, was advised of his charges and the court elevated his bond to $15,000.

Kinswa was accused of sending inappropriate text messages and emails to a student. A warrant was issued for Kinswa’s arrest on September 9th, and he was taken to the Gibson County jail Thursday morning.

He was later charged with theft for allegedly stealing cash from a school account.

Kinswa will return to court to have a status conference on Sept. 25th.

