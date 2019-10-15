Bond Raised to $250K for Man Accused of Stabbing Wife 36 Times

A Woodford County man accused of stabbing his wife and leaving her for dead is arraigned on a first-degree assault charge after facing a judge in Kentucky Monday.

The judge raised 31-year-old Kenneth McDaniel’s bond to $250,000. He is accused of stabbing his wife Katy McDaniel several times on Sunday, October 6th.

Officers found her in the bedroom with 36 stab wounds. She identified her husband as the attacker. A surgeon testified that Katy McDaniel’s condition is critical and that she could have permanent disfigurement and voice issues.

It is unknown why Kenneth McDaniel stabbed his wife.

Comments

comments