Bond, Initial Hearing Set for Gibson County Clerk

May 22nd, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

An initial hearing has been set up for a Gibson County clerk. James Morrow is set to appear in court on June 5th at 10 a.m. in Vanderburgh Superior Court Building.

Morrow is accused of pulling a gun on a man after a heated argument at Sam’s Food Mart in Princeton on April 30th. The victim told police he was facing a car with his hands up as Morrow charged toward him with a gun.

Two children were strapped in the backseat of the car, putting the two children in the line of fire. Both the victim and witness, who captured the incident on a cellphone video, say Morrow smelled of alcohol at the time.

Morrow is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.

According to court records, when Morrow is taken into custody, he will have a $1,000 cash bond.

